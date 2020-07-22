19069 Natalie Michelle Lane

Amenities

Fully Remodeled and Sparkling New throughout!! Located in the Hidden Gem of a neighborhood, Lake Norman Cove at Jetton. Spacious Townhouse with two Master Suites, Courtyard Patio, Extra Large 2 Car Garage, Open Floor Plan with Gourmet Kitchen. All appliances included! Refrigerator, Brand New (Never Used) Washer & Dryer, Microwave, Dishwasher and much more. Care free living with All Lawn maintenance and landscaping included!! Great Community Amenities , Cabana, Outdoor Pool, Boat Ramp and Day Dock,and small watercraft storage, Walking Trails that directly access Jetton Park!