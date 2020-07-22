All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

19069 Natalie Michelle Lane

19069 Natalie Michelle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19069 Natalie Michelle Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Fully Remodeled and Sparkling New throughout!! Located in the Hidden Gem of a neighborhood, Lake Norman Cove at Jetton. Spacious Townhouse with two Master Suites, Courtyard Patio, Extra Large 2 Car Garage, Open Floor Plan with Gourmet Kitchen. All appliances included! Refrigerator, Brand New (Never Used) Washer & Dryer, Microwave, Dishwasher and much more. Care free living with All Lawn maintenance and landscaping included!! Great Community Amenities , Cabana, Outdoor Pool, Boat Ramp and Day Dock,and small watercraft storage, Walking Trails that directly access Jetton Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19069 Natalie Michelle Lane have any available units?
19069 Natalie Michelle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19069 Natalie Michelle Lane have?
Some of 19069 Natalie Michelle Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19069 Natalie Michelle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19069 Natalie Michelle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19069 Natalie Michelle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19069 Natalie Michelle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 19069 Natalie Michelle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19069 Natalie Michelle Lane offers parking.
Does 19069 Natalie Michelle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19069 Natalie Michelle Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19069 Natalie Michelle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19069 Natalie Michelle Lane has a pool.
Does 19069 Natalie Michelle Lane have accessible units?
No, 19069 Natalie Michelle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19069 Natalie Michelle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19069 Natalie Michelle Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19069 Natalie Michelle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19069 Natalie Michelle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
