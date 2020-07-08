All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 19015 Long Pond Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
19015 Long Pond Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:44 PM

19015 Long Pond Lane

19015 Long Pond Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19015 Long Pond Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031
Heritage Green

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Wonderful 3BD/2.5BA home in Heritage Green! Laminate wood flooring throughout main level. Open floor plan with large eat-in kitchen and pantry. Family room with gas fireplace, additional dining area & laundry room downstairs. Master bedroom features trey ceiling & large walk-in closet. Master bath with garden tub & separate shower. Detached 2 car garage. Beautiful community with pool, club house and playground. Don't miss out!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 5/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19015 Long Pond Lane have any available units?
19015 Long Pond Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19015 Long Pond Lane have?
Some of 19015 Long Pond Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19015 Long Pond Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19015 Long Pond Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19015 Long Pond Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19015 Long Pond Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19015 Long Pond Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19015 Long Pond Lane offers parking.
Does 19015 Long Pond Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19015 Long Pond Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19015 Long Pond Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19015 Long Pond Lane has a pool.
Does 19015 Long Pond Lane have accessible units?
No, 19015 Long Pond Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19015 Long Pond Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19015 Long Pond Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19015 Long Pond Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19015 Long Pond Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College