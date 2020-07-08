19015 Long Pond Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Wonderful 3BD/2.5BA home in Heritage Green! Laminate wood flooring throughout main level. Open floor plan with large eat-in kitchen and pantry. Family room with gas fireplace, additional dining area & laundry room downstairs. Master bedroom features trey ceiling & large walk-in closet. Master bath with garden tub & separate shower. Detached 2 car garage. Beautiful community with pool, club house and playground. Don't miss out!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 5/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.