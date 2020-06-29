All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:02 AM

18738 Silver Quay Drive

18738 Silver Quay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18738 Silver Quay Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful Cornelius location! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home is located in an awesome Lake Side Community and is a short and easy stroll to the Lakeside pool. Enjoy boating with the convenient neighborhood access, pier and day-slip(for day boat parking only). Townhouse features a spacious floor plan with a cozy see through fireplace in the Great room and Dining room. Private screened porch for enjoying those summer evenings. Front covered porch and concrete patio also add extra outdoor space. Spacious upper level bedrooms with Master bedroom featuring a cathedral ceiling and whirlpool tub. Easy access to everything Lake Norman has to offer. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18738 Silver Quay Drive have any available units?
18738 Silver Quay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18738 Silver Quay Drive have?
Some of 18738 Silver Quay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18738 Silver Quay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18738 Silver Quay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18738 Silver Quay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18738 Silver Quay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18738 Silver Quay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18738 Silver Quay Drive offers parking.
Does 18738 Silver Quay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18738 Silver Quay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18738 Silver Quay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18738 Silver Quay Drive has a pool.
Does 18738 Silver Quay Drive have accessible units?
No, 18738 Silver Quay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18738 Silver Quay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18738 Silver Quay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18738 Silver Quay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18738 Silver Quay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

