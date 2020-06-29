18738 Silver Quay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful Cornelius location! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home is located in an awesome Lake Side Community and is a short and easy stroll to the Lakeside pool. Enjoy boating with the convenient neighborhood access, pier and day-slip(for day boat parking only). Townhouse features a spacious floor plan with a cozy see through fireplace in the Great room and Dining room. Private screened porch for enjoying those summer evenings. Front covered porch and concrete patio also add extra outdoor space. Spacious upper level bedrooms with Master bedroom featuring a cathedral ceiling and whirlpool tub. Easy access to everything Lake Norman has to offer. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.