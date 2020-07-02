18615 The Commons Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home with over 3000 sq ft recently renovated and recently painted inside and out! with new carpeting! This 4 Bedroom home is move in ready! Rocking chair front porch, open floor plan, formal and informal rooms, Hardwood floors, custom kitchen with breakfast bar open to spacious 2 story great room with gas fireplace. Large owner’s suite on MAIN LEVEL with shower & tub, oversize walk-in closet. Loft and bonus room. Deck with flat fenced back yard! Includes Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer too!!! ( Landlord will do short Term Lease too! )