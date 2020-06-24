18601 Vineyard Point Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool pet friendly tennis court

Enjoy open water, unrestricted, SUNSET views of Lake Norman from this stunning 3rd-floor condo! AMAZING VIEWS from the master suite and the large covered deck overlook BOTH the lake and the waterfront pool. You will feel like you are living at a coastal resort as you enjoy tennis, boating, swimming! Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wet bar, and hardwoods make this maintenance-free condo the perfect place to enjoy the LKN lifestyle! Pets conditional...dogs under 20 lbs, no cats. $35/$55 monthly pet rent. Contact Lake Norman Company at 704-892-4619 for slip lease availability. Quick drive to Birkdale and exit 25 at I77. No smokers please. Washer, dryer, dining room table will stay with the unit.