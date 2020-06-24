All apartments in Cornelius
18601 Vineyard Point Lane

18601 Vineyard Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18601 Vineyard Point Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Enjoy open water, unrestricted, SUNSET views of Lake Norman from this stunning 3rd-floor condo! AMAZING VIEWS from the master suite and the large covered deck overlook BOTH the lake and the waterfront pool. You will feel like you are living at a coastal resort as you enjoy tennis, boating, swimming! Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wet bar, and hardwoods make this maintenance-free condo the perfect place to enjoy the LKN lifestyle! Pets conditional...dogs under 20 lbs, no cats. $35/$55 monthly pet rent. Contact Lake Norman Company at 704-892-4619 for slip lease availability. Quick drive to Birkdale and exit 25 at I77. No smokers please. Washer, dryer, dining room table will stay with the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18601 Vineyard Point Lane have any available units?
18601 Vineyard Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18601 Vineyard Point Lane have?
Some of 18601 Vineyard Point Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18601 Vineyard Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18601 Vineyard Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18601 Vineyard Point Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18601 Vineyard Point Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18601 Vineyard Point Lane offer parking?
No, 18601 Vineyard Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18601 Vineyard Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18601 Vineyard Point Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18601 Vineyard Point Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18601 Vineyard Point Lane has a pool.
Does 18601 Vineyard Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 18601 Vineyard Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18601 Vineyard Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18601 Vineyard Point Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18601 Vineyard Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18601 Vineyard Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
