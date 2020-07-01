All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated January 29 2020

17810 Half Moon Lane

17810 Half Moon Ln · No Longer Available
Location

17810 Half Moon Ln, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
tennis court
Luxury Furnished Condo with breathtaking views of Lake Norman! Desirable top floor unit features open concept with 10’ ceiling in Living area with gleaming wood floors and gas log fireplace, Vaulted Master suite with views of the lake, Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Appliances, Laundry Room plus upgraded lighting and crown molding throughout! Sunsets will never be the same as you relax out on the covered balcony overlooking the pool and the lake! Located in a great community that offers pool, day dock, sandy beach, tennis and kayak rack all in walking distance to Morningstar Marina for easy lake access rental and boat storage. Internet Access Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17810 Half Moon Lane have any available units?
17810 Half Moon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 17810 Half Moon Lane have?
Some of 17810 Half Moon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17810 Half Moon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17810 Half Moon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17810 Half Moon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17810 Half Moon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 17810 Half Moon Lane offer parking?
No, 17810 Half Moon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17810 Half Moon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17810 Half Moon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17810 Half Moon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17810 Half Moon Lane has a pool.
Does 17810 Half Moon Lane have accessible units?
No, 17810 Half Moon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17810 Half Moon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17810 Half Moon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17810 Half Moon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17810 Half Moon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

