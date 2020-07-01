17810 Half Moon Lane

Amenities
Luxury Furnished Condo with breathtaking views of Lake Norman! Desirable top floor unit features open concept with 10’ ceiling in Living area with gleaming wood floors and gas log fireplace, Vaulted Master suite with views of the lake, Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Appliances, Laundry Room plus upgraded lighting and crown molding throughout! Sunsets will never be the same as you relax out on the covered balcony overlooking the pool and the lake! Located in a great community that offers pool, day dock, sandy beach, tennis and kayak rack all in walking distance to Morningstar Marina for easy lake access rental and boat storage. Internet Access Included!