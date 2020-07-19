All apartments in Cornelius
10049 Meadow Crossing Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10049 Meadow Crossing Lane

10049 Meadow Crossing Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10049 Meadow Crossing Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031
Glenridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
2-story townhome For Rent in the popular Glenridge neighborhood near downtown Cornelius! Main level has open Living and Dining Rooms, Kitchen with Breakfast nook, Pantry and Island with Eating Bar, Laundry with Washer/Dryer and Half Bath. Upper level features 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms including the Master with tray ceiling and a large walk-in closet. The tenant will enjoy a private Fenced Patio with Storage Closet and this unit is just a short walk to the community pool and playground area. 2-Car Parking Pad in the rear of the unit. WATER/SEWER ARE INCLUDED and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities and maintenance of the enclosed patio area. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10049 Meadow Crossing Lane have any available units?
10049 Meadow Crossing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 10049 Meadow Crossing Lane have?
Some of 10049 Meadow Crossing Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10049 Meadow Crossing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10049 Meadow Crossing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10049 Meadow Crossing Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10049 Meadow Crossing Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 10049 Meadow Crossing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10049 Meadow Crossing Lane offers parking.
Does 10049 Meadow Crossing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10049 Meadow Crossing Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10049 Meadow Crossing Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10049 Meadow Crossing Lane has a pool.
Does 10049 Meadow Crossing Lane have accessible units?
No, 10049 Meadow Crossing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10049 Meadow Crossing Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10049 Meadow Crossing Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10049 Meadow Crossing Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10049 Meadow Crossing Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
