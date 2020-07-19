10049 Meadow Crossing Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool

2-story townhome For Rent in the popular Glenridge neighborhood near downtown Cornelius! Main level has open Living and Dining Rooms, Kitchen with Breakfast nook, Pantry and Island with Eating Bar, Laundry with Washer/Dryer and Half Bath. Upper level features 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms including the Master with tray ceiling and a large walk-in closet. The tenant will enjoy a private Fenced Patio with Storage Closet and this unit is just a short walk to the community pool and playground area. 2-Car Parking Pad in the rear of the unit. WATER/SEWER ARE INCLUDED and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities and maintenance of the enclosed patio area. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!!