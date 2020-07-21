9887 Fern Dancer Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest suite media room

EXECUTIVE HOME with all the bells and whistles! Custom craftsmanship and attention to detail in this open concept plan. The focal point of the home is the great room with an open kitchen showcasing granite tops, stainless appliances, & under cabinet/island lighting. The main floor includes guest suite or 2nd living area downstairs. Office on main with built ins and grand dining room. Upstairs features master suite with sitting room, dual closets, and dual bathroom vanities. Large tiled walk in shower as well as soaking tub. Oak treads on stairs with extra large hallways. Three additional bedrooms up and state of the art media room/bonus room! Entertaining is a dream in this home with outside covered porch showcasing a gas fireplace. Enjoy NC sunrises and sunsets everyday. Flat backyard with built in grilling area, manicured lawn with irrigation system, kids playhouse, and trampoline. Community features community pool and playground! Lawn care included!