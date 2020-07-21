All apartments in Concord
Concord, NC
9887 Fern Dancer Court
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:28 AM

9887 Fern Dancer Court

9887 Fern Dancer Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

9887 Fern Dancer Court Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
media room
EXECUTIVE HOME with all the bells and whistles! Custom craftsmanship and attention to detail in this open concept plan. The focal point of the home is the great room with an open kitchen showcasing granite tops, stainless appliances, & under cabinet/island lighting. The main floor includes guest suite or 2nd living area downstairs. Office on main with built ins and grand dining room. Upstairs features master suite with sitting room, dual closets, and dual bathroom vanities. Large tiled walk in shower as well as soaking tub. Oak treads on stairs with extra large hallways. Three additional bedrooms up and state of the art media room/bonus room! Entertaining is a dream in this home with outside covered porch showcasing a gas fireplace. Enjoy NC sunrises and sunsets everyday. Flat backyard with built in grilling area, manicured lawn with irrigation system, kids playhouse, and trampoline. Community features community pool and playground! Lawn care included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9887 Fern Dancer Court have any available units?
9887 Fern Dancer Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 9887 Fern Dancer Court have?
Some of 9887 Fern Dancer Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9887 Fern Dancer Court currently offering any rent specials?
9887 Fern Dancer Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9887 Fern Dancer Court pet-friendly?
No, 9887 Fern Dancer Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 9887 Fern Dancer Court offer parking?
Yes, 9887 Fern Dancer Court offers parking.
Does 9887 Fern Dancer Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9887 Fern Dancer Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9887 Fern Dancer Court have a pool?
Yes, 9887 Fern Dancer Court has a pool.
Does 9887 Fern Dancer Court have accessible units?
No, 9887 Fern Dancer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9887 Fern Dancer Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9887 Fern Dancer Court does not have units with dishwashers.
