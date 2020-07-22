All apartments in Concord
9823 Shearwater Avenue NW

9823 Shearwater Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

9823 Shearwater Ave NW, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Immaculate, 3,400 sq ft 4 BR + loft / 2.5 BA Home with 2-car garage on large, manicured lot with many upgrades/extras! Formal Living Room and Dining Room flank the foyer and lead into the enormous great room with stone fireplace, gas logs, and upgraded hearth. Modern eat-in kitchen has a generous pantry, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, large island, track lighting, tile backsplash, & all upgraded stainless steel appliances. Master Suite upstairs has large walk-in closet, double sink vanities, & separate tub & shower. Peaceful backyard patio with included gas grill. Washer & Dryer included & pets will be considered. Minutes from I-85 & I-485, Concord Mills Mall, entertainment, & restaurants- Available 4/13!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9823 Shearwater Avenue NW have any available units?
9823 Shearwater Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 9823 Shearwater Avenue NW have?
Some of 9823 Shearwater Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9823 Shearwater Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
9823 Shearwater Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9823 Shearwater Avenue NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9823 Shearwater Avenue NW is pet friendly.
Does 9823 Shearwater Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 9823 Shearwater Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 9823 Shearwater Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9823 Shearwater Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9823 Shearwater Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 9823 Shearwater Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 9823 Shearwater Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 9823 Shearwater Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 9823 Shearwater Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9823 Shearwater Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
