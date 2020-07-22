9823 Shearwater Avenue NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Immaculate, 3,400 sq ft 4 BR + loft / 2.5 BA Home with 2-car garage on large, manicured lot with many upgrades/extras! Formal Living Room and Dining Room flank the foyer and lead into the enormous great room with stone fireplace, gas logs, and upgraded hearth. Modern eat-in kitchen has a generous pantry, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, large island, track lighting, tile backsplash, & all upgraded stainless steel appliances. Master Suite upstairs has large walk-in closet, double sink vanities, & separate tub & shower. Peaceful backyard patio with included gas grill. Washer & Dryer included & pets will be considered. Minutes from I-85 & I-485, Concord Mills Mall, entertainment, & restaurants- Available 4/13!