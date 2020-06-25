9591 Ledbury Court, NW

Amenities

Large 4 Bedroom Townhome near Concord Mills - Subdivision: Christenbury Walk

Bedrooms: 4 + Loft

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2008

Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage

Pets: Yes with Owners Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Cox Mill Elem., Harris Road Middle, Cox Mill High School



Gorgeous 2 story townhome in desired Christenbury Walk community! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 bathrooms and over 3200 square feet. The main level has beautiful hardwood floors in the living areas, open kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Formal dining room and large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Master bedroom on main level has large walk in closet and private full bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms, loft and full bath. This home also has a 2 car garage, private back yard with large patio and landscaping. Located just off of Cox Mill and Christenbury Pkwy. Blocks away from Concord Mills shopping, dining and entertainment. Quick access to I-85 or I-485. Minutes from Uptown, Huntersville or Concord. Rent this home with first months rent and a $2450 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.



