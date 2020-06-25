All apartments in Concord
9591 Ledbury Court, NW

9591 Ledbury Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

9591 Ledbury Court Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4 Bedroom Townhome near Concord Mills - Subdivision: Christenbury Walk
Bedrooms: 4 + Loft
Bathrooms: 2.5
Year Built: 2008
Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
Pets: Yes with Owners Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Cox Mill Elem., Harris Road Middle, Cox Mill High School

Gorgeous 2 story townhome in desired Christenbury Walk community! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 bathrooms and over 3200 square feet. The main level has beautiful hardwood floors in the living areas, open kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Formal dining room and large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Master bedroom on main level has large walk in closet and private full bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms, loft and full bath. This home also has a 2 car garage, private back yard with large patio and landscaping. Located just off of Cox Mill and Christenbury Pkwy. Blocks away from Concord Mills shopping, dining and entertainment. Quick access to I-85 or I-485. Minutes from Uptown, Huntersville or Concord. Rent this home with first months rent and a $2450 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.

(RLNE4933360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

