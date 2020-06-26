All apartments in Concord
932 Anchor Way
932 Anchor Way

932 Anchor Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

932 Anchor Way Northeast, Concord, NC 28083
Harbour Towne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
932 Anchor Way - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is located in Kannapolis, NC! This newly built home has new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a large living room adjacent. This home has an attached one car garage with a concrete patio in the backyard.

Take ramp right for I-85 North toward Concord. At exit 60, take ramp right and follow signs for Copperfield Blvd / Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Turn left onto Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Turn right onto Centergrove Rd. Turn right onto Captains Watch Rd NE. Turn left onto Anchor Way NE

(RLNE4963797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 Anchor Way have any available units?
932 Anchor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 Anchor Way have?
Some of 932 Anchor Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 Anchor Way currently offering any rent specials?
932 Anchor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 Anchor Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 932 Anchor Way is pet friendly.
Does 932 Anchor Way offer parking?
Yes, 932 Anchor Way offers parking.
Does 932 Anchor Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 Anchor Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 Anchor Way have a pool?
No, 932 Anchor Way does not have a pool.
Does 932 Anchor Way have accessible units?
No, 932 Anchor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 932 Anchor Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 Anchor Way does not have units with dishwashers.
