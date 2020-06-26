Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

932 Anchor Way - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is located in Kannapolis, NC! This newly built home has new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with a large living room adjacent. This home has an attached one car garage with a concrete patio in the backyard.



Take ramp right for I-85 North toward Concord. At exit 60, take ramp right and follow signs for Copperfield Blvd / Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Turn left onto Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Turn right onto Centergrove Rd. Turn right onto Captains Watch Rd NE. Turn left onto Anchor Way NE



(RLNE4963797)