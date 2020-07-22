796 Carolyn Drive SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable brick house on large lot conveniently located near Downtown Concord! This cute all-brick RANCH offers two spacious bedrooms with one recently updated bathroom featuring walk-in shower! Property includes front-load washer/dryer with portable dishwasher. Spacious living room w/ beautiful hard wood flooring throughout the main areas of the house including bedrooms. Kitchen offers plenty of storage and shelving. Back yard offers a peaceful and tranquil setting w/ 1-car detached garage! House has tons of charm and character. Available February 1st. **We DO NOT ADVERTISE on Craigslist, Socialserve, or any social media platform!