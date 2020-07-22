All apartments in Concord
796 Carolyn Drive SE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:54 AM

796 Carolyn Drive SE

796 Carolyn Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

796 Carolyn Drive Southeast, Concord, NC 28025
Eastcliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable brick house on large lot conveniently located near Downtown Concord! This cute all-brick RANCH offers two spacious bedrooms with one recently updated bathroom featuring walk-in shower! Property includes front-load washer/dryer with portable dishwasher. Spacious living room w/ beautiful hard wood flooring throughout the main areas of the house including bedrooms. Kitchen offers plenty of storage and shelving. Back yard offers a peaceful and tranquil setting w/ 1-car detached garage! House has tons of charm and character. Available February 1st. **We DO NOT ADVERTISE on Craigslist, Socialserve, or any social media platform!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

