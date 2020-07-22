796 Carolyn Drive SE

Amenities
Adorable brick house on large lot conveniently located near Downtown Concord! This cute all-brick RANCH offers two spacious bedrooms with one recently updated bathroom featuring walk-in shower! Property includes front-load washer/dryer with portable dishwasher. Spacious living room w/ beautiful hard wood flooring throughout the main areas of the house including bedrooms. Kitchen offers plenty of storage and shelving. Back yard offers a peaceful and tranquil setting w/ 1-car detached garage! House has tons of charm and character. Available February 1st. **We DO NOT ADVERTISE on Craigslist, Socialserve, or any social media platform!