745 Union Street S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home has it all! Curb appeal, 1 car garage, a basement and 4 bedrooms/2 baths just minutes from Historic Downtown Concord. Have your morning coffee in the quaint side sitting porch or curl up with a good book in front of the wood burning fireplace. The home features original hardwood floors, Must see! NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1395 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit is required before move in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. The code to the lock box will only last for one hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process