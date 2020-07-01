All apartments in Concord
745 Union Street S
745 Union Street S

745 Union Street South · No Longer Available
Location

745 Union Street South, Concord, NC 28025
Eastcliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home has it all! Curb appeal, 1 car garage, a basement and 4 bedrooms/2 baths just minutes from Historic Downtown Concord. Have your morning coffee in the quaint side sitting porch or curl up with a good book in front of the wood burning fireplace. The home features original hardwood floors, Must see! NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1395 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit is required before move in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. The code to the lock box will only last for one hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Union Street S have any available units?
745 Union Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 Union Street S have?
Some of 745 Union Street S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Union Street S currently offering any rent specials?
745 Union Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Union Street S pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 Union Street S is pet friendly.
Does 745 Union Street S offer parking?
Yes, 745 Union Street S offers parking.
Does 745 Union Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Union Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Union Street S have a pool?
No, 745 Union Street S does not have a pool.
Does 745 Union Street S have accessible units?
No, 745 Union Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Union Street S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 Union Street S has units with dishwashers.
