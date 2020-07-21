69 Creswell Drive Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Don't miss the opportunity to rent this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Concord with close proximity to shops, restaurants and I-85! This home features a very cozy layout full of charm and character. Enjoy the beautiful Carolina weather out on the covered side porch, perfect for entertaining. This will not last long, contact us for a viewing today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.