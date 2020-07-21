All apartments in Concord
Last updated February 11 2020 at 6:25 PM

69 Creswell Drive Northeast

69 Creswell Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

69 Creswell Drive Northeast, Concord, NC 28025
Brookwood North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss the opportunity to rent this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Concord with close proximity to shops, restaurants and I-85! This home features a very cozy layout full of charm and character. Enjoy the beautiful Carolina weather out on the covered side porch, perfect for entertaining. This will not last long, contact us for a viewing today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Creswell Drive Northeast have any available units?
69 Creswell Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 69 Creswell Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
69 Creswell Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Creswell Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 69 Creswell Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 69 Creswell Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 69 Creswell Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 69 Creswell Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Creswell Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Creswell Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 69 Creswell Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 69 Creswell Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 69 Creswell Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Creswell Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 Creswell Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Creswell Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Creswell Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
