653 Nannyberry Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful, spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the Hallstead community is everything you are looking for!



The open floor plan is great for entertaining! Kitchen features a stainless steel appliance package which includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The kitchen island is a great work space and the pantry provides extra room for the all the cook's delicious supplies!



One bedroom is located downstairs off the kitchen, along with a full bath.



The upstairs offers three bedrooms in addition to the the master bedroom, which has it's own private bath. Another full bath and a laundry room with washer/dryer complete the second level.



Enjoy fresh air off the rear paito!



Just minutes away, you can enjoy shopping, dining, and entertainment!



Pets conditional. Limited to two pets under 40 Ibs.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**