All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 653 Nannyberry Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
653 Nannyberry Ln
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

653 Nannyberry Ln

653 Nannyberry Lane · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

653 Nannyberry Lane, Concord, NC 28025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 25

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2361 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful, spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the Hallstead community is everything you are looking for!

The open floor plan is great for entertaining! Kitchen features a stainless steel appliance package which includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The kitchen island is a great work space and the pantry provides extra room for the all the cook's delicious supplies!

One bedroom is located downstairs off the kitchen, along with a full bath.

The upstairs offers three bedrooms in addition to the the master bedroom, which has it's own private bath. Another full bath and a laundry room with washer/dryer complete the second level.

Enjoy fresh air off the rear paito!

Just minutes away, you can enjoy shopping, dining, and entertainment!

Pets conditional. Limited to two pets under 40 Ibs.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 Nannyberry Ln have any available units?
653 Nannyberry Ln has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 653 Nannyberry Ln have?
Some of 653 Nannyberry Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 Nannyberry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
653 Nannyberry Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 Nannyberry Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 653 Nannyberry Ln is pet friendly.
Does 653 Nannyberry Ln offer parking?
No, 653 Nannyberry Ln does not offer parking.
Does 653 Nannyberry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 653 Nannyberry Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 Nannyberry Ln have a pool?
No, 653 Nannyberry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 653 Nannyberry Ln have accessible units?
No, 653 Nannyberry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 653 Nannyberry Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 653 Nannyberry Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 653 Nannyberry Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 653 Nannyberry Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 653 Nannyberry Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity