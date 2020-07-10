49 Cascade Dr Nw

Amenities

What a convenient north Concord location! Walk to a wide range of offices, shops, & restaurants, including the Carolina's Healthcare system & famous Gibson Mill in no time. Moments off I-85 in Concord / Kannapolis you'll have tons of options to dodge traffic. Need to get to downtown Charlotte, the University, north towards Salisbury? No other location can get you to all these places faster and more conveniently. You're just minutes to both downtown Concord and Kannapolis, and that means the Charlotte Motor Speedway and all its wonderful events are just around the corner. Lake Norman is easily accessible for that weekend getaway!



Rocking chair front porch

Much-loved fenced yard

Heavily wooded lot

Timeless & durable tile flooring

**Plush carpet

**Convenient serving bar

Lots of windows & natural light

Convenient outside storage

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Ceiling Fans Throughout

Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we'll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.

* Rent: $999* Available Now



* Cats allowed* Dogs allowed