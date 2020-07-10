All apartments in Concord
Last updated March 19 2020

49 Cascade Dr Nw

49 Cascade Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

49 Cascade Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What a convenient north Concord location! Walk to a wide range of offices, shops, & restaurants, including the Carolina's Healthcare system & famous Gibson Mill in no time. Moments off I-85 in Concord / Kannapolis you'll have tons of options to dodge traffic. Need to get to downtown Charlotte, the University, north towards Salisbury? No other location can get you to all these places faster and more conveniently. You're just minutes to both downtown Concord and Kannapolis, and that means the Charlotte Motor Speedway and all its wonderful events are just around the corner. Lake Norman is easily accessible for that weekend getaway!

...........

Rocking chair front porch
Much-loved fenced yard
Heavily wooded lot
Timeless & durable tile flooring
**Plush carpet
**Convenient serving bar
Lots of windows & natural light
Convenient outside storage
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Ceiling Fans Throughout
.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we'll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Rental Terms
* Rent: $999* Available Now

Pet Policy
* Cats allowed* Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Cascade Dr Nw have any available units?
49 Cascade Dr Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Cascade Dr Nw have?
Some of 49 Cascade Dr Nw's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Cascade Dr Nw currently offering any rent specials?
49 Cascade Dr Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Cascade Dr Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 Cascade Dr Nw is pet friendly.
Does 49 Cascade Dr Nw offer parking?
No, 49 Cascade Dr Nw does not offer parking.
Does 49 Cascade Dr Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Cascade Dr Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Cascade Dr Nw have a pool?
No, 49 Cascade Dr Nw does not have a pool.
Does 49 Cascade Dr Nw have accessible units?
No, 49 Cascade Dr Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Cascade Dr Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Cascade Dr Nw does not have units with dishwashers.

