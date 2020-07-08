All apartments in Concord
4250 Barley Street Southwest
4250 Barley Street Southwest

4250 Barley Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4250 Barley Street Southwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Everything here has been updated, new painted walls and cabinets, vinyl wood plank floors, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms including a huge island, new stainless steel appliances, fenced back yard, one car garage, new landscaping. Its in a nice quiet neighborhood in the JM Robinson and Pitts School Elementary Districts. Close to Harrisburg and Concord Mills

Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1195 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

Self showings only. All showings are handled through Rently.com, you must create an account and you will be able to view this property.

All applications must be submitted on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. It is $40 per adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home. Must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 Barley Street Southwest have any available units?
4250 Barley Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 4250 Barley Street Southwest have?
Some of 4250 Barley Street Southwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 Barley Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4250 Barley Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 Barley Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4250 Barley Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 4250 Barley Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 4250 Barley Street Southwest offers parking.
Does 4250 Barley Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4250 Barley Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 Barley Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 4250 Barley Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4250 Barley Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4250 Barley Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 Barley Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4250 Barley Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
