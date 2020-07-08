4250 Barley Street Southwest

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Everything here has been updated, new painted walls and cabinets, vinyl wood plank floors, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms including a huge island, new stainless steel appliances, fenced back yard, one car garage, new landscaping. Its in a nice quiet neighborhood in the JM Robinson and Pitts School Elementary Districts. Close to Harrisburg and Concord Mills



Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1195 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.



Self showings only. All showings are handled through Rently.com, you must create an account and you will be able to view this property.



All applications must be submitted on our website www.JLFmanagement.com. It is $40 per adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home. Must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.