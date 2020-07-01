All apartments in Concord
4218 Summerwind Court
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

4218 Summerwind Court

4218 Summerwind Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4218 Summerwind Court Southwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Beautifully and completely remodeled home features a lovely kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops, center island, all new stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets and pullout drawers and butler pantry or bar. New flooring throughout, ceiling fans, bathroom vanities, tubs, fixtures and window blinds.The backyard is complete with an open lawn and a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment.

Directions: I85N, Right on Poplar Tent (EXIT 52), Right on Pitts School Road, cross over Hwy 29 and go about 1 mile, Left into Falcon Chase, Left on Summerwind.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5592180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4218 Summerwind Court have any available units?
4218 Summerwind Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 4218 Summerwind Court have?
Some of 4218 Summerwind Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4218 Summerwind Court currently offering any rent specials?
4218 Summerwind Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 Summerwind Court pet-friendly?
No, 4218 Summerwind Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 4218 Summerwind Court offer parking?
Yes, 4218 Summerwind Court offers parking.
Does 4218 Summerwind Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4218 Summerwind Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 Summerwind Court have a pool?
No, 4218 Summerwind Court does not have a pool.
Does 4218 Summerwind Court have accessible units?
No, 4218 Summerwind Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 Summerwind Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4218 Summerwind Court has units with dishwashers.

