4083 Clover Road Northwest.
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:28 PM

4083 Clover Road Northwest

4083 Clover Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4083 Clover Road Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Charming red accents greet you at this beautiful 2-story home tucked in the Riverwalk subdivision of Concord! This comfortable layout is sure to please with nearly 3,000 square-feet. The floorplan includes a formal dining room accented with upgraded lighting, a formal living room and a family room punctuated with a cozy fireplace and a TV niche. The open kitchen features granite counter, a tile backsplash, all major appliances and excellent storage''??including a pantry! The first floor bedroom and full bath are perfect for guests.

Upstairs, the spacious master bedroom features a walk-in closet and a spa-like master bath with tile flooring, his and hers vanities, a garden tub and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms, a bonus room, a spare bath and a laundry room complete the upper level. The grassy backyard is the perfect space to enjoy the outdoors!

Situated in southern Concord, you''??ll love the convenience to excellent shopping, dining and recreation, including the Concord Mills area and the Rocky River Golf Club at Concord. Easy access to I-85 puts all of Charlotte on your doorstep!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4083 Clover Road Northwest have any available units?
4083 Clover Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 4083 Clover Road Northwest have?
Some of 4083 Clover Road Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4083 Clover Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4083 Clover Road Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4083 Clover Road Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4083 Clover Road Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 4083 Clover Road Northwest offer parking?
No, 4083 Clover Road Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 4083 Clover Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4083 Clover Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4083 Clover Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 4083 Clover Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 4083 Clover Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4083 Clover Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4083 Clover Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4083 Clover Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4083 Clover Road Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4083 Clover Road Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

