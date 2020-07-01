All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 3860 Sarah Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
3860 Sarah Drive Northwest
Last updated November 18 2019 at 3:51 AM

3860 Sarah Drive Northwest

3860 Sarah Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Cabarrus Country Club
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3860 Sarah Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Cabarrus Country Club

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully updated trendy 2bed/2bath cottage with all the bells and whistles! Wood like floors throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and white shaker cabinets. ***PAINT TOUCH UP AND FINAL CLEAN WILL BE COMPLETED BEFORE TENANT MOVE IN***

NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1125 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.

It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860 Sarah Drive Northwest have any available units?
3860 Sarah Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 3860 Sarah Drive Northwest have?
Some of 3860 Sarah Drive Northwest's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3860 Sarah Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3860 Sarah Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 Sarah Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3860 Sarah Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3860 Sarah Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 3860 Sarah Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3860 Sarah Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3860 Sarah Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 Sarah Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 3860 Sarah Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3860 Sarah Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3860 Sarah Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 Sarah Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3860 Sarah Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College