3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WELCOME HOME!!!! Former Model with 5 beds and 3 full bathrooms. Hardwood flooring in most of main level. Bedroom on lower level and full bath perfect for guest bedroom. Kitchen has breakfast area, and formal dining room at front of home. Under the cabinets in kitchen and butler area. Large open loft at top of stairs, Master bedroom has tray ceiling and attached bathroom with double sink, separate bath tub and shower. The walk in closet has custom made cabinets. Three more bedrooms with walk in closets and a oversized storage closest. Private back yard with privacy fence, fire pit, storage shed, kitchen garden planters, the huge painted patio to enjoy the shade during the summer months to read a book below the Pecan trees. The fence painted white adds to the openness of the back yard and you get a lot of privacy in the back yard. No interior smoking, Pets conditional with owner approval. Owner will manage home once tenant is placed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.