Last updated September 11 2019 at 1:34 AM

3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest

3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fire pit
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WELCOME HOME!!!! Former Model with 5 beds and 3 full bathrooms. Hardwood flooring in most of main level. Bedroom on lower level and full bath perfect for guest bedroom. Kitchen has breakfast area, and formal dining room at front of home. Under the cabinets in kitchen and butler area. Large open loft at top of stairs, Master bedroom has tray ceiling and attached bathroom with double sink, separate bath tub and shower. The walk in closet has custom made cabinets. Three more bedrooms with walk in closets and a oversized storage closest. Private back yard with privacy fence, fire pit, storage shed, kitchen garden planters, the huge painted patio to enjoy the shade during the summer months to read a book below the Pecan trees. The fence painted white adds to the openness of the back yard and you get a lot of privacy in the back yard. No interior smoking, Pets conditional with owner approval. Owner will manage home once tenant is placed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest have any available units?
3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3645 Brookville Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
