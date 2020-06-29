2978 Clover Rd NW

Amenities
In close proximity to both I-85 and I-485, this fully renovated 4 bed/2.5 bath home in Concord is minutes away from Concord Mills, Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Great Wolf Lodge and much more! Elementary school within walking distance! This home features a 2-car attached garage. The kitchen has a pantry and all appliances. The master suite has a walk in closet and the master bath has dual sinks, an oversized tub with separate shower. Enjoy entertaining indoors near the cozy fireplace. Pets are conditional. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.