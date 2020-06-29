All apartments in Concord
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:21 AM

2978 Clover Rd NW

2978 Clover Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2978 Clover Road Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
In close proximity to both I-85 and I-485, this fully renovated 4 bed/2.5 bath home in Concord is minutes away from Concord Mills, Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Great Wolf Lodge and much more! Elementary school within walking distance! This home features a 2-car attached garage. The kitchen has a pantry and all appliances. The master suite has a walk in closet and the master bath has dual sinks, an oversized tub with separate shower. Enjoy entertaining indoors near the cozy fireplace. Pets are conditional. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2978 Clover Rd NW have any available units?
2978 Clover Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 2978 Clover Rd NW have?
Some of 2978 Clover Rd NW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2978 Clover Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
2978 Clover Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2978 Clover Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2978 Clover Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 2978 Clover Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 2978 Clover Rd NW offers parking.
Does 2978 Clover Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2978 Clover Rd NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2978 Clover Rd NW have a pool?
No, 2978 Clover Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 2978 Clover Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 2978 Clover Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2978 Clover Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2978 Clover Rd NW has units with dishwashers.
