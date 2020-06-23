All apartments in Concord
294 Fink Avenue

294 Fink Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

294 Fink Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Swing or rock your cares away on the large front porch of this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Newly refurbished home with all new cabinets, appliances, granite counter-tops and hardwood floors. A must see!

NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $895 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. The code to the lock box will only last for one hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 Fink Avenue have any available units?
294 Fink Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 294 Fink Avenue have?
Some of 294 Fink Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 Fink Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
294 Fink Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 Fink Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 294 Fink Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 294 Fink Avenue offer parking?
No, 294 Fink Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 294 Fink Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 294 Fink Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 Fink Avenue have a pool?
No, 294 Fink Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 294 Fink Avenue have accessible units?
No, 294 Fink Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 294 Fink Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 294 Fink Avenue has units with dishwashers.

