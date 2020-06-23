294 Fink Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Swing or rock your cares away on the large front porch of this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Newly refurbished home with all new cabinets, appliances, granite counter-tops and hardwood floors. A must see!



NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $895 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. The code to the lock box will only last for one hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process