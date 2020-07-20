All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 2873 Island Point Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
2873 Island Point Drive Northwest
Last updated June 6 2019 at 4:02 PM

2873 Island Point Drive Northwest

2873 Island Point Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2873 Island Point Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2873 Island Point Drive Northwest have any available units?
2873 Island Point Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 2873 Island Point Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2873 Island Point Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2873 Island Point Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2873 Island Point Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2873 Island Point Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 2873 Island Point Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2873 Island Point Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2873 Island Point Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2873 Island Point Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 2873 Island Point Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2873 Island Point Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2873 Island Point Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2873 Island Point Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2873 Island Point Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2873 Island Point Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2873 Island Point Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW
Concord, NC 28025
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 Bedroom ApartmentsConcord 2 Bedroom Apartments
Concord Apartments with PoolsConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NC
Cornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College