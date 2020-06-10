All apartments in Concord
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

2572 Brackley Pl NW

2572 Brackley Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

2572 Brackley Pl NW, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Roommate Needed! $500 off Security Deposit! ALL Utilities and Cable Included! - Furnished, spacious two story town home. This home has been renovated with NEW stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, modern fixtures/lights, and top of the line washer/dryer. Home has large open loft perfect for STUDY area and TWO living areas downstairsone with a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Enjoy a private, fenced patio that backs up to wooded natural area. Great Community amenities including pool! Home is conveniently located to UNCC, I-85, I-485, entertainment, shopping, and all the other amenities that North Charlotte has to offer. Call today 704.488.7897 to schedule your showing!

(RLNE5102047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2572 Brackley Pl NW have any available units?
2572 Brackley Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 2572 Brackley Pl NW have?
Some of 2572 Brackley Pl NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2572 Brackley Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
2572 Brackley Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2572 Brackley Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 2572 Brackley Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 2572 Brackley Pl NW offer parking?
No, 2572 Brackley Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 2572 Brackley Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2572 Brackley Pl NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2572 Brackley Pl NW have a pool?
Yes, 2572 Brackley Pl NW has a pool.
Does 2572 Brackley Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 2572 Brackley Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2572 Brackley Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2572 Brackley Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
