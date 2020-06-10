2572 Brackley Pl NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony cable included recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities cable included fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Roommate Needed! $500 off Security Deposit! ALL Utilities and Cable Included! - Furnished, spacious two story town home. This home has been renovated with NEW stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, modern fixtures/lights, and top of the line washer/dryer. Home has large open loft perfect for STUDY area and TWO living areas downstairsone with a gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Enjoy a private, fenced patio that backs up to wooded natural area. Great Community amenities including pool! Home is conveniently located to UNCC, I-85, I-485, entertainment, shopping, and all the other amenities that North Charlotte has to offer. Call today 704.488.7897 to schedule your showing!



(RLNE5102047)