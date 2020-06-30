All apartments in Concord
2415 Sugar Court SW
Last updated April 1 2020 at 7:11 AM

2415 Sugar Court SW

2415 Sugar Ct SW · No Longer Available
Location

2415 Sugar Ct SW, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT OR RENT TO OWN!!! In Roberta Ridge - Low Cabarrus Cty Taxes. Welcome Home! This beautiful home sits on a corner & is one of the larger lots, Fantastic curb appeal with a covered front porch. A fenced in extra large backyard w/ an extended patio. This immaculately maintained, practically new home features 4 bedrooms and 3 & 1/2 baths. It offers DUAL Master Suites upstairs and down. Ideal for an in law suite or out of town guests. Enter the home into a light and airy foyer & separate dining room - perfect for entertaining. This beautiful home offers an open floor plan. A large kitchen with an island. Granite counter tops, SS fridge, opens to a spacious living area with tons of natural light. Upstairs you'll enjoy a large loft with fantastic natural light, two more FULL baths and three more bedrooms. Amazing amount of closet space and an attic with pull down stairs. *DIRECTIONS* Enter from Roberta Rd,1st Right, pass model on Left, home down on Left - corner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 Sugar Court SW have any available units?
2415 Sugar Court SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 Sugar Court SW have?
Some of 2415 Sugar Court SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 Sugar Court SW currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Sugar Court SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Sugar Court SW pet-friendly?
No, 2415 Sugar Court SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 2415 Sugar Court SW offer parking?
Yes, 2415 Sugar Court SW offers parking.
Does 2415 Sugar Court SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 Sugar Court SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Sugar Court SW have a pool?
No, 2415 Sugar Court SW does not have a pool.
Does 2415 Sugar Court SW have accessible units?
No, 2415 Sugar Court SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Sugar Court SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 Sugar Court SW has units with dishwashers.

