2415 Sugar Court SW

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT OR RENT TO OWN!!! In Roberta Ridge - Low Cabarrus Cty Taxes. Welcome Home! This beautiful home sits on a corner & is one of the larger lots, Fantastic curb appeal with a covered front porch. A fenced in extra large backyard w/ an extended patio. This immaculately maintained, practically new home features 4 bedrooms and 3 & 1/2 baths. It offers DUAL Master Suites upstairs and down. Ideal for an in law suite or out of town guests. Enter the home into a light and airy foyer & separate dining room - perfect for entertaining. This beautiful home offers an open floor plan. A large kitchen with an island. Granite counter tops, SS fridge, opens to a spacious living area with tons of natural light. Upstairs you'll enjoy a large loft with fantastic natural light, two more FULL baths and three more bedrooms. Amazing amount of closet space and an attic with pull down stairs. *DIRECTIONS* Enter from Roberta Rd,1st Right, pass model on Left, home down on Left - corner