2271 Stone Pile Dr SW

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool internet access volleyball court

**DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**

Popular Naples floor plan in one of the most popular neighborhoods in Concord. Spacious basement home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, loft, and recreation room in walk-out basement. Great features throughout the home. Enjoy your private wooded back yard while on your deck enjoying the sounds of nature. Full bathroom and laundry hookups in basement make for easy conversion to in-law apartment.This home is an Energy Star certified home. Community amenities includes clubhouse, pool, fitness center, volleyball, and playground. Patriot's Elementary and C. C. Griffin Middle School are conveniently located within the neighborhood. **According to new school year rezoning the high school will be changing to Hickory Ridge High School.



(RLNE5290968)