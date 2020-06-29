All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 2271 Stone Pile Dr SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
2271 Stone Pile Dr SW
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

2271 Stone Pile Dr SW

2271 Stone Pile Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2271 Stone Pile Dr, Concord, NC 28025
The Mills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
internet access
volleyball court
**DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**
Own this home through the Landis Homeownership program. We will purchase the property you love and rent it back to you until you're ready to buy. Please visit https://tinyurl.com/y24nzgh5

Feel free to learn more at https://go.landis.com/UPZNeG

Popular Naples floor plan in one of the most popular neighborhoods in Concord. Spacious basement home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, loft, and recreation room in walk-out basement. Great features throughout the home. Enjoy your private wooded back yard while on your deck enjoying the sounds of nature. Full bathroom and laundry hookups in basement make for easy conversion to in-law apartment.This home is an Energy Star certified home. Community amenities includes clubhouse, pool, fitness center, volleyball, and playground. Patriot's Elementary and C. C. Griffin Middle School are conveniently located within the neighborhood. **According to new school year rezoning the high school will be changing to Hickory Ridge High School.

(RLNE5290968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2271 Stone Pile Dr SW have any available units?
2271 Stone Pile Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 2271 Stone Pile Dr SW have?
Some of 2271 Stone Pile Dr SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2271 Stone Pile Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
2271 Stone Pile Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2271 Stone Pile Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2271 Stone Pile Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 2271 Stone Pile Dr SW offer parking?
No, 2271 Stone Pile Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 2271 Stone Pile Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2271 Stone Pile Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2271 Stone Pile Dr SW have a pool?
Yes, 2271 Stone Pile Dr SW has a pool.
Does 2271 Stone Pile Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 2271 Stone Pile Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2271 Stone Pile Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2271 Stone Pile Dr SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College