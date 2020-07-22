All apartments in Concord
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:20 PM

175 Franklin Avenue Northwest

175 Franklin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

175 Franklin Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC 28025
Old Concord Middle School

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in ready charming 3 BR/2BA ranch in a quiet neighborhood! Nothing was overlooked in remodeling this gorgeous home in a very desirable area. New floors. Kitchen and bathrooms have been completely remodeled. Granite countertops, brand new cabinets and SS appliances in the kitchen. New vanity and modern tiled bathrooms. NEW WATER HEATER!! Tastefully landscaped! Fantastic location, convenient to I-85 and Downtown Concord. If you are looking for solid construction in an established area with all new upgrades look no further!

No Section 8. Small pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1350 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in. No smoking in home.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.

It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Franklin Avenue Northwest have any available units?
175 Franklin Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 175 Franklin Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
175 Franklin Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Franklin Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 Franklin Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 175 Franklin Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 175 Franklin Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 175 Franklin Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Franklin Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Franklin Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 175 Franklin Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 175 Franklin Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 175 Franklin Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Franklin Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Franklin Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Franklin Avenue Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Franklin Avenue Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
