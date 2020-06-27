1402 Cherith Ct NW

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Located on a corner lot, this pretty 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers a grand two-story entry, a great room with a gas fireplace and a formal dining room. The galley kitchen includes a pantry and white appliances, and the laundry room has wire shelving for storage. The master suite boasts a deep tray ceiling, his-and-hers closets, and a private bath with a garden tub and separate shower. Other features include vaulted ceilings in the secondary bedrooms and a rear patio.



Located near I-85 and offering lots of dining, shopping and recreation in the area. Only a 15 minute drive to the Concord Mills Mall and the Charlotte Motor Speedway!



