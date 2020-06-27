All apartments in Concord
Last updated July 31 2019 at 8:01 PM

1402 Cherith Ct NW

1402 Cherith Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Cherith Court Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Located on a corner lot, this pretty 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers a grand two-story entry, a great room with a gas fireplace and a formal dining room. The galley kitchen includes a pantry and white appliances, and the laundry room has wire shelving for storage. The master suite boasts a deep tray ceiling, his-and-hers closets, and a private bath with a garden tub and separate shower. Other features include vaulted ceilings in the secondary bedrooms and a rear patio.

Located near I-85 and offering lots of dining, shopping and recreation in the area. Only a 15 minute drive to the Concord Mills Mall and the Charlotte Motor Speedway!

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

