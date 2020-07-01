All apartments in Concord
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:03 AM

1356 Sinai Place

1356 Sinai Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1356 Sinai Place Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 1900 square feet. It has a large living room, dining room and great kitchen with lots of cabinets and large pantry. Lower floor has beautiful and durable flooring. Master has private full bath with dual vanity, separate tub/shower and walk in closet. The home also has a patio, 2 car garage and is on a cul-de-sac lot. Located in Havenbrook community just off of Winecoff School Rd. and Hwy 73. Close to I-85 and minutes from Concord Mills Area or Downtown Concord. Rent this home with first month's rent and a $1395 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 Sinai Place have any available units?
1356 Sinai Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1356 Sinai Place have?
Some of 1356 Sinai Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1356 Sinai Place currently offering any rent specials?
1356 Sinai Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 Sinai Place pet-friendly?
No, 1356 Sinai Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 1356 Sinai Place offer parking?
Yes, 1356 Sinai Place offers parking.
Does 1356 Sinai Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1356 Sinai Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 Sinai Place have a pool?
No, 1356 Sinai Place does not have a pool.
Does 1356 Sinai Place have accessible units?
No, 1356 Sinai Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 Sinai Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1356 Sinai Place has units with dishwashers.

