Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

1336 Watson Mills Street NW

1336 Watson Mills Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1336 Watson Mills Street Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Moss Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Sprawling 2-story END UNIT townhome For Rent in Moss Creek! Floor plan has main level Foyer, Breakfast area, Kitchen with pantry, Dining, Half Bath, Great Room open to the 2nd Story, Laundry with Washer/Dryer and a large Master Suite with garden tub and separate shower. Upper level features Loft, Walk-In Attic Storage, 2 Bedrooms and 2nd Full Bath. You will enjoy all that Moss Creek has to offer with pool, playground and sidewalks. This rental has a convenient location to I-85, I-485 and Concord Mills. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and the HOA maintains the exterior. No Smoking allowed and Pets are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Watson Mills Street NW have any available units?
1336 Watson Mills Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 Watson Mills Street NW have?
Some of 1336 Watson Mills Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Watson Mills Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Watson Mills Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Watson Mills Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1336 Watson Mills Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 1336 Watson Mills Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 1336 Watson Mills Street NW offers parking.
Does 1336 Watson Mills Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1336 Watson Mills Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Watson Mills Street NW have a pool?
Yes, 1336 Watson Mills Street NW has a pool.
Does 1336 Watson Mills Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1336 Watson Mills Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Watson Mills Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 Watson Mills Street NW has units with dishwashers.

