1336 Watson Mills Street NW

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Sprawling 2-story END UNIT townhome For Rent in Moss Creek! Floor plan has main level Foyer, Breakfast area, Kitchen with pantry, Dining, Half Bath, Great Room open to the 2nd Story, Laundry with Washer/Dryer and a large Master Suite with garden tub and separate shower. Upper level features Loft, Walk-In Attic Storage, 2 Bedrooms and 2nd Full Bath. You will enjoy all that Moss Creek has to offer with pool, playground and sidewalks. This rental has a convenient location to I-85, I-485 and Concord Mills. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and the HOA maintains the exterior. No Smoking allowed and Pets are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!