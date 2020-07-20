All apartments in Concord
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:53 PM

1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest

1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Moss Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Do you want to live in a modern 3-story townhouse located in Concord? You won't want to miss this BEAUTIFUL 4 BR 3.5 BA townhouse located in Concord! SPACIOUS rooms & bedrooms, BEAUTIFUL hardwood floors, High Vaulted ceilings, STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, & a large deck for the whole family to enjoy! Minutes from Concord Mills & UNCC! Easy access to I-85 & Highway 49! Schedule your tour now before it is too late!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest have any available units?
1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest have?
Some of 1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest offer parking?
No, 1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
