1270 Amber Ridge Road Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Do you want to live in a modern 3-story townhouse located in Concord? You won't want to miss this BEAUTIFUL 4 BR 3.5 BA townhouse located in Concord! SPACIOUS rooms & bedrooms, BEAUTIFUL hardwood floors, High Vaulted ceilings, STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, & a large deck for the whole family to enjoy! Minutes from Concord Mills & UNCC! Easy access to I-85 & Highway 49! Schedule your tour now before it is too late!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.