Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated gym pool playground tennis court

10874 River Oaks Drive NW Available 05/30/20 CABARRUS SCHOOLS/SKYBROOK NORTH, 4 BEDROOM/2.5 BATH HOME - Gorgeous upgrades including all hardwoods on main including office with french doors. Formal Dining area as well as sun room off kitchen. Four spacious bedrooms upstairs. Wooded lot. Convenience to Shopping, Lake Norman, Concord and both interstates. This home includes membership to the community pool as well as the Skybrook Swim and Racquet Club nearby.

Visit website for all amenities. http://www.skybrookswimandracquetclub.com/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2773468)