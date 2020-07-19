All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest

10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Sykbrook Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come view this MODERN 4 BR 2.5 BA house located in a quiet Concord Subdivison! SPACIOUS rooms & bedrooms! Matching Stainless Steel Appliances with a gas stove! BEAUTIFUL hardwood floors! A HUGE yard and completely fenced in! Minutes from Downtown Concord, Concord Mills, & UNCC! Easy Access to I-85! Schedule your tour now, because you won't want to miss out!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest have any available units?
10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest have?
Some of 10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 10866 River Oaks Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW
Concord, NC 28025
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with PoolsConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NC
Cornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College