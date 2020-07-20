All apartments in Concord
Last updated May 27 2019 at 11:53 AM

10177 Falling Leaf Drive

10177 Falling Leaf Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10177 Falling Leaf Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN HOME WITH LOTS OF SPACE! - Very nice spacious home. Home has a back deck and fenced in back yard. 2 car garage and a bonus room wired for media! Fireplace and separate guest area on the first floor. Dining room and extra sitting room as well. Granite!!!! All appliances included. Second floor laundry. Walk in pantry in kitchen. Central location to EVERYTHING! Some paint colors may have changed.

(RLNE2162945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10177 Falling Leaf Drive have any available units?
10177 Falling Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 10177 Falling Leaf Drive have?
Some of 10177 Falling Leaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10177 Falling Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10177 Falling Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10177 Falling Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10177 Falling Leaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 10177 Falling Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10177 Falling Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 10177 Falling Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10177 Falling Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10177 Falling Leaf Drive have a pool?
No, 10177 Falling Leaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10177 Falling Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 10177 Falling Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10177 Falling Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10177 Falling Leaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
