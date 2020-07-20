OPEN HOME WITH LOTS OF SPACE! - Very nice spacious home. Home has a back deck and fenced in back yard. 2 car garage and a bonus room wired for media! Fireplace and separate guest area on the first floor. Dining room and extra sitting room as well. Granite!!!! All appliances included. Second floor laundry. Walk in pantry in kitchen. Central location to EVERYTHING! Some paint colors may have changed.
(RLNE2162945)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10177 Falling Leaf Drive have any available units?
10177 Falling Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 10177 Falling Leaf Drive have?
Some of 10177 Falling Leaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10177 Falling Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10177 Falling Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.