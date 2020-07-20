10177 Falling Leaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

OPEN HOME WITH LOTS OF SPACE! - Very nice spacious home. Home has a back deck and fenced in back yard. 2 car garage and a bonus room wired for media! Fireplace and separate guest area on the first floor. Dining room and extra sitting room as well. Granite!!!! All appliances included. Second floor laundry. Walk in pantry in kitchen. Central location to EVERYTHING! Some paint colors may have changed.



(RLNE2162945)