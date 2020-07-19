Amenities

10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW Available 03/01/19 Great Home Located in Cabarrus County in Winding Walk! - Located in Winding Walk subdivision this home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, large great room with gas fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen has granite, SS appliances, lots of storage, hardwood floors on main level, one bedroom and full bathroom located on main floor, large master bedroom with two closets, 3 car tandem garage, fenced backyard, community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, Award Winning Cabarrus County Schools, Ready for immediate occupancy!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3372547)