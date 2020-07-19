All apartments in Concord
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW

10173 Falling Leaf Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10173 Falling Leaf Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
tennis court
10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW Available 03/01/19 Great Home Located in Cabarrus County in Winding Walk! - Located in Winding Walk subdivision this home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, large great room with gas fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen has granite, SS appliances, lots of storage, hardwood floors on main level, one bedroom and full bathroom located on main floor, large master bedroom with two closets, 3 car tandem garage, fenced backyard, community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, Award Winning Cabarrus County Schools, Ready for immediate occupancy!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3372547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW have any available units?
10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW have?
Some of 10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW offers parking.
Does 10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW have a pool?
Yes, 10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW has a pool.
Does 10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 10173 Falling Leaf Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
