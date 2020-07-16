All apartments in Clayton
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

543 Averasboro Drive

543 Averasboro Drive · No Longer Available






Location

543 Averasboro Drive, Clayton, NC 27520
Little Creek

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is one of the largest in the subdivision, enough space for everyone to spread out and have plenty of room to enjoy being home! Almost 3,000 sqft for UNDER $1,600! Formal living room, 2 car garage, MASSIVE family room, dining area & kitchen with endless counter space, gas cooktop, in-wall oven/microwave, pantry, fridge. Downstairs office & full bath could be 5th bedroom. Loft upstairs & HUGE master suite with a walk-in closet as big as the secondary bedrooms. Close to park. Available August 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 Averasboro Drive have any available units?
543 Averasboro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton, NC.
What amenities does 543 Averasboro Drive have?
Some of 543 Averasboro Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 Averasboro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
543 Averasboro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 Averasboro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 543 Averasboro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton.
Does 543 Averasboro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 543 Averasboro Drive offers parking.
Does 543 Averasboro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 543 Averasboro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 Averasboro Drive have a pool?
No, 543 Averasboro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 543 Averasboro Drive have accessible units?
No, 543 Averasboro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 543 Averasboro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 543 Averasboro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 543 Averasboro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 543 Averasboro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
