543 Averasboro Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This home is one of the largest in the subdivision, enough space for everyone to spread out and have plenty of room to enjoy being home! Almost 3,000 sqft for UNDER $1,600! Formal living room, 2 car garage, MASSIVE family room, dining area & kitchen with endless counter space, gas cooktop, in-wall oven/microwave, pantry, fridge. Downstairs office & full bath could be 5th bedroom. Loft upstairs & HUGE master suite with a walk-in closet as big as the secondary bedrooms. Close to park. Available August 1st!