Amenities

granite counters garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous townhouse located in the heart of Clayton minutes from downtown amenities and local business. 2 Story End Unit Townhome with 1-Car Garage , 3 bedrooms with 2 and 1/2 baths. Many standard features such as granite countertops and vinyl plank floors. Backyard area looking at the community swimming pool. Exterior Fiber Cement siding with shingle roofs. Landscape maintenance included in the rent.