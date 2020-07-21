4624 Edwards Road

Amenities

carport recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

*HALF OFF A MONTH OF RENT IF LEASE SIGNED BY 3/31/20*

This one story property is newly renovated and waiting for the perfect resident. Featuring an attached carport, as well as an unfinished basement for extra storage, separate dining area off the kitchen and three cozy bedrooms.. there's plenty of room in this home!Upgrades include new kitchen appliances, fresh paint throughout, updated flooring, and new light fixtures. Easy to US-70 and I-40. Right outside the heart of Claremont's center, you'll still be moments away from restaurants and shopping.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**