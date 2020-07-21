All apartments in Catawba County
Home
/
Catawba County, NC
/
4624 Edwards Road
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:58 PM

4624 Edwards Road

4624 Edwards Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4624 Edwards Road, Catawba County, NC 28610

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
*HALF OFF A MONTH OF RENT IF LEASE SIGNED BY 3/31/20*
This one story property is newly renovated and waiting for the perfect resident. Featuring an attached carport, as well as an unfinished basement for extra storage, separate dining area off the kitchen and three cozy bedrooms.. there's plenty of room in this home!Upgrades include new kitchen appliances, fresh paint throughout, updated flooring, and new light fixtures. Easy to US-70 and I-40. Right outside the heart of Claremont's center, you'll still be moments away from restaurants and shopping.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4624 Edwards Road have any available units?
4624 Edwards Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catawba County, NC.
Is 4624 Edwards Road currently offering any rent specials?
4624 Edwards Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4624 Edwards Road pet-friendly?
No, 4624 Edwards Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catawba County.
Does 4624 Edwards Road offer parking?
Yes, 4624 Edwards Road offers parking.
Does 4624 Edwards Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4624 Edwards Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4624 Edwards Road have a pool?
No, 4624 Edwards Road does not have a pool.
Does 4624 Edwards Road have accessible units?
No, 4624 Edwards Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4624 Edwards Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4624 Edwards Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4624 Edwards Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4624 Edwards Road does not have units with air conditioning.
