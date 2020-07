Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed parking basketball court

Woodlyn on the Green Apartment Homes in Cary, NC is waiting to welcome you home! Take your pick from our spacious one or two bedroom apartment homes, each boasting the luxuries of modern style living at its best. Each home at Woodlyn on the Green presents spacious floor plans, premium lighting fixtures, rich kitchens with newly finished countertops, wood-style floors, and a mosaic tile backsplash, and a sun porch or space for a home office. Whether you want to meet your neighbors or just relax in boutique style shared spaces, you will love mingling in the resident lounge with WiFi, lounging poolside, playing a round of tennis, keeping fit in the 24-hour fitness studio, or grilling with friends and neighbors at the outdoor summer kitchen. We deliver it all, contact us today to reserve your place at The Woodlyn on the Green.