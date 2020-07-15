All apartments in Cary
Cary Pines

1331 Wicklow Ct · (919) 583-6866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
- $200 Off Move-in Costs for Select Units (Must move-in by 7/15/20. Valid for 11 to 13-month lease terms). - Half-off Reservation Fee until 7/15/20
Location

1331 Wicklow Ct, Cary, NC 27511

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08-315M · Avail. Sep 7

$892

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 01-207L · Avail. Aug 29

$907

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 13-1334F · Avail. Aug 12

$907

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-211R · Avail. Jul 23

$1,001

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 03-211E · Avail. now

$1,001

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 03-211H · Avail. Aug 25

$1,034

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 840 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cary Pines.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
on-site laundry
coffee bar
internet access
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Shaded by pine and oak trees, Cary Pines Apartments in Cary, NC offers quiet country living and the amenities you expect for today’s fast-paced lifestyle. Choose from a one or two-bedroom apartment with open floor plans, separate dining rooms, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Relax on your private patio or balcony or take a dip in the sparkling swimming pool. A pet-friendly community situated in the heart of Cary within a short distance of I-40, SU 1 and the RDU Airport, Cary Pines is minutes from many of Cary’s premier dining, shopping, and entertainment hot spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Starting at $250 to full months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 reservation fee
Additional: Trash fee: $10
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for one pet and $500 for two pets
limit: 2 Pet Max.
rent: $20 for 1 pet; $40 for 2 pets
restrictions: 80 lb max. Breed Restrictions Apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cary Pines have any available units?
Cary Pines has 9 units available starting at $892 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does Cary Pines have?
Some of Cary Pines's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cary Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Cary Pines is offering the following rent specials: - $200 Off Move-in Costs for Select Units (Must move-in by 7/15/20. Valid for 11 to 13-month lease terms). - Half-off Reservation Fee until 7/15/20
Is Cary Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, Cary Pines is pet friendly.
Does Cary Pines offer parking?
No, Cary Pines does not offer parking.
Does Cary Pines have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cary Pines does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cary Pines have a pool?
Yes, Cary Pines has a pool.
Does Cary Pines have accessible units?
No, Cary Pines does not have accessible units.
Does Cary Pines have units with dishwashers?
No, Cary Pines does not have units with dishwashers.
