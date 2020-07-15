Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill on-site laundry coffee bar internet access

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Shaded by pine and oak trees, Cary Pines Apartments in Cary, NC offers quiet country living and the amenities you expect for today’s fast-paced lifestyle. Choose from a one or two-bedroom apartment with open floor plans, separate dining rooms, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Relax on your private patio or balcony or take a dip in the sparkling swimming pool. A pet-friendly community situated in the heart of Cary within a short distance of I-40, SU 1 and the RDU Airport, Cary Pines is minutes from many of Cary’s premier dining, shopping, and entertainment hot spots.