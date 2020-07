Bradford Luxury Apartments and Townhomes.

Amenities

Bradford Apartments, a Northwood Ravin Signature Community, is a new apartment community in Cary, NC, located at the intersection of Davis Drive and High House Road in the heart of the Preston area. This luxurious community consists of Studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes close to RDU Airport, I-40 and NC 540. Amenities include an indoor resistance pool, 7,000 square foot fitness center, sky deck, golf simulator, indoor putting green, pet salon and pet park, yoga and stretching room and so much more. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, custom cabinetry with built in wine racks, granite countertops, crown moulding, 10 ft ceilings, GE Energy Star stainless steel appliances and patios/balconies. Some of the townhomes feature 2 car garages. You can walk to the Bradford Shops which include Publix Grocery Store, Brixx Pizza, Burger 21, Hand & Stone Massage, Tijuana Flats, Postal Annex +, Brilliant Nail Spa, Wendy's and Union Bank. Pets welcome. Visit Bradford Apartments today!