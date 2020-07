Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A Great Place To Call Home! - Luxury living at its best! Spacious 3 bedroom townhome with a two car garage in desirable Crossroads area of Cary. Hardwood floors on the main living area, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, Loads of cabinets and island and pantry area. Natural light floods the living room, kitchen and dining room depending on the time of day. Deck overlooks pond and natural area. If you work from home the lower level bedroom would be perfect for an office. There is a 3rd full bath on the lower level. NO Pets NO smoking



No Pets Allowed



