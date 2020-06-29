All apartments in Cary
805 Castalia Drive

805 Castalia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

805 Castalia Drive, Cary, NC 27513

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Very cozy transitional style ranch home on wooded large lot that is fenced. Floor plan is open with cathedral ceiling in family room and gas log fireplace. Family room with parquet flooring and open to kitchen and dining. Large master bedroom.Large deck off kitchen.Carport with lots of storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Castalia Drive have any available units?
805 Castalia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Castalia Drive have?
Some of 805 Castalia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Castalia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 Castalia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Castalia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 805 Castalia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cary.
Does 805 Castalia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 805 Castalia Drive offers parking.
Does 805 Castalia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Castalia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Castalia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 805 Castalia Drive has a pool.
Does 805 Castalia Drive have accessible units?
No, 805 Castalia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Castalia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Castalia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
