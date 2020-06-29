805 Castalia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool

Very cozy transitional style ranch home on wooded large lot that is fenced. Floor plan is open with cathedral ceiling in family room and gas log fireplace. Family room with parquet flooring and open to kitchen and dining. Large master bedroom.Large deck off kitchen.Carport with lots of storage