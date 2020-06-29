Very cozy transitional style ranch home on wooded large lot that is fenced. Floor plan is open with cathedral ceiling in family room and gas log fireplace. Family room with parquet flooring and open to kitchen and dining. Large master bedroom.Large deck off kitchen.Carport with lots of storage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 805 Castalia Drive have any available units?
805 Castalia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cary, NC.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Castalia Drive have?
Some of 805 Castalia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Castalia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 Castalia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.