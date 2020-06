Amenities

pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan playground fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Exceptional 4 bedroom home designed for today's active family features 4 bedrooms + 1st floor office . Large family room provides cathedral ceilings, exceptional windows & fireplace. All formals and large working fully equipped kitchen. Office on first floor. Community pool and playground included in rent. Located in the heart of Cary's prestigious Rigsbee Farms neighborhood near shopping, restaurants & so much more! Tenant pays for amenity access, pets considered on a case by case basis.