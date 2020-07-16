Amenities

300 Euphoria Circle Available 08/01/20 Amazing 4 Bedroom Home - This wonderfully maintained property has it all! Large kitchen with solid-surface counter tops, stainless appliances, gas stovetop & island. The home has an open flow, with great space throughout. Features include trey ceilings, large bedrooms, lovely landscaping (including all low-maint zoysia grass), large backyard w/pond view & spacious patio. Harmony community has so much offer, including a pool w/slide, tennis & basketball courts, clubhouse, playground & short walk to Turner Creek Elem. MUST SEE!



Call 919-809-2860 with questions



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4074541)