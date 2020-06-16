All apartments in Cary
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1030 Jewel Creek

1030 Jewel Creek Drive · (919) 675-1444
Location

1030 Jewel Creek Drive, Cary, NC 27519

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1030 Jewel Creek · Avail. Jul 10

$2,400

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2747 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1030 Jewel Creek Available 07/10/20 Nice 4 bedroom home in Cary! - Nice house in Cary close to shops and restaurants. The house comes with hardwoods throughout the first floor and stairs, granite counters, stainless appliances, double oven, tile back splash, large 3 person kitchen island, walk-in pantry, large walk-in closets in all bedrooms, Large bedrooms, huge master closet, 1st floor crown moldings, two car garage, and much more!

Pets negotiable with approval and deposits.
650+ credit requirement.
24+ hour notice requirement for showings.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please visit our website at www.acorn-oak.com or contact properties@acorn-oak.com.

(RLNE5095519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Jewel Creek have any available units?
1030 Jewel Creek has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cary, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cary Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 Jewel Creek have?
Some of 1030 Jewel Creek's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Jewel Creek currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Jewel Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Jewel Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 Jewel Creek is pet friendly.
Does 1030 Jewel Creek offer parking?
Yes, 1030 Jewel Creek does offer parking.
Does 1030 Jewel Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Jewel Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Jewel Creek have a pool?
No, 1030 Jewel Creek does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Jewel Creek have accessible units?
No, 1030 Jewel Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Jewel Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 Jewel Creek has units with dishwashers.
