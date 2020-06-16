Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1030 Jewel Creek Available 07/10/20 Nice 4 bedroom home in Cary! - Nice house in Cary close to shops and restaurants. The house comes with hardwoods throughout the first floor and stairs, granite counters, stainless appliances, double oven, tile back splash, large 3 person kitchen island, walk-in pantry, large walk-in closets in all bedrooms, Large bedrooms, huge master closet, 1st floor crown moldings, two car garage, and much more!



Pets negotiable with approval and deposits.

650+ credit requirement.

24+ hour notice requirement for showings.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing, please visit our website at www.acorn-oak.com or contact properties@acorn-oak.com.



(RLNE5095519)