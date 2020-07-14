All apartments in Carrboro
The Wilson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

The Wilson

Open Now until 6pm
1104 North Greensboro Street · (919) 589-4783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One month FREE on remaining units. Limited time offer. Restrictions apply, contact leasing office for details.
Location

1104 North Greensboro Street, Carrboro, NC 27510
Lebet

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Wilson.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bike storage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
The Wilson apartments, a unique living experience located in the rolling tree-lined streets of Chapel Hill/Carrboro, are just minutes away to the Weaver Street Market – one of the best whole foods markets in the East to experience and enjoy, Carmill Mall, Harris Teeter, and CVS. We have found the Wilson to be very appealing to professionals, graduate students, and families due to its close proximity to the University, great CHCCS public school system, as well as a contemplative environment for quiet study, serious students, and a peaceful lifestyle.

As most people who live here know, there is always plenty to do and to have fun in Chapel Hill. Free bus service and a bus stop are just steps away from your front door at the Wilson. Buses run all day and into the evening hours to your favorite destination around town as well as major stops to the downtown area and the University. We also provide designated parking for your convenience. If you like to bike, as many of our residents do

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Wilson have any available units?
The Wilson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrboro, NC.
What amenities does The Wilson have?
Some of The Wilson's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Wilson currently offering any rent specials?
The Wilson is offering the following rent specials: One month FREE on remaining units. Limited time offer. Restrictions apply, contact leasing office for details.
Is The Wilson pet-friendly?
Yes, The Wilson is pet friendly.
Does The Wilson offer parking?
Yes, The Wilson offers parking.
Does The Wilson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Wilson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Wilson have a pool?
No, The Wilson does not have a pool.
Does The Wilson have accessible units?
No, The Wilson does not have accessible units.
Does The Wilson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Wilson has units with dishwashers.
Does The Wilson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Wilson has units with air conditioning.
