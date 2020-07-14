Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven range Property Amenities courtyard parking bike storage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

The Wilson apartments, a unique living experience located in the rolling tree-lined streets of Chapel Hill/Carrboro, are just minutes away to the Weaver Street Market – one of the best whole foods markets in the East to experience and enjoy, Carmill Mall, Harris Teeter, and CVS. We have found the Wilson to be very appealing to professionals, graduate students, and families due to its close proximity to the University, great CHCCS public school system, as well as a contemplative environment for quiet study, serious students, and a peaceful lifestyle.



As most people who live here know, there is always plenty to do and to have fun in Chapel Hill. Free bus service and a bus stop are just steps away from your front door at the Wilson. Buses run all day and into the evening hours to your favorite destination around town as well as major stops to the downtown area and the University. We also provide designated parking for your convenience. If you like to bike, as many of our residents do