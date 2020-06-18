All apartments in Carrboro
Last updated June 19 2020 at 12:54 PM

Chambers Ridge

201 Westbrook Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1586727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 Westbrook Drive, Carrboro, NC 27510

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit C08 · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
*Open living space with faux wood flooring
* Stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops
* Lots of natural light coming from your large balcony or patio, which also includes a storage closet!
* Two free accent walls of your choice to personalize your HOME!

Plus, a 24 hour fitness center and a SPARKLING POOL are available for your enjoyment!

Tour NOW! Available NOW!

For more information or to view photos, video tours, etc. please visit our website at www.chambersridgeapartments.com!

Our office hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 6:00pm and on Saturday from 10:00am to 5:00pm!

“Home photographed is comparable to home available, some features may vary”

“Dynamic Management by Apartment Dynamics”
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chambers Ridge have any available units?
Chambers Ridge has a unit available for $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Chambers Ridge have?
Some of Chambers Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chambers Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Chambers Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chambers Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Chambers Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Chambers Ridge offer parking?
No, Chambers Ridge does not offer parking.
Does Chambers Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chambers Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chambers Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Chambers Ridge has a pool.
Does Chambers Ridge have accessible units?
No, Chambers Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Chambers Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, Chambers Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Chambers Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, Chambers Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
