Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

113 Coleridge Court

113 Coleridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

113 Coleridge Court, Carrboro, NC 27510

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Quaint 2-Bedroom 2.5-Bath Townhome In Carrboro! - Be in the middle of it all in this quiet Canterbury Townhome Community just off HWY 54! Located within minutes to Weaver Street Market, Cat’s Cradle and the Arts Center in downtown Carrboro, and UNC, Franklin Street, NC Botanical Gardens in Chapel Hill. Walk to free bus stop or enjoy hiking Morgan Creek Trails nearby.

Large downstairs with open living layout and eat-in Kitchen. Hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, and plenty of natural light. Two large bedrooms upstairs each with its own full bathroom.

Private outdoor patio to entertain and have cookouts, or just to kick back at the end of the day!

No undergrads. Small dogs and cats allowed with approval and deposit. Minimum 650+ Credit Score and income 3x rent to qualify. Showings must be scheduled by email at anne@acorn-oak.com.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Anne to schedule your tour today!

(RLNE5914624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

